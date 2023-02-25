TRAVERSE CITY — Despite a 33-year-old federal law requiring the release of remains of more than 110,000 Native Americans, the nation’s top universities and museums are still holding on to them.
Anishinaabek sovereign nations in Michigan are among the hundreds of tribes whose ancestors are kept in more than 600 federally funded institutions that reported having such remains to the Department of the Interior.
A ProPublica investigation published last month revealed a database that shows 3,100 Native American remains were taken from tribes in Michigan that are held by 52 institutions across the United States.
Regionally, institutions reported making the remains of more than 2,100 Native Americans available for return to the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, who are also eligible to claim more than 10,700 associated funerary objects.
Institutions continue to hold the remains of at least 2,200 Native Americans taken from counties known to be of interest to the sovereign nation, according to the data from ProPublica.
“It’s hardening to know our ancestors are spread across the nation like that,” said David Arroyo, chairman of Tribal Council for Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
Like other sovereign nations within the United States, GTB struggles to reclaim many remains, in part because of a lack of federal funding.
Arroyo said the federal government needs to provide better funding opportunities for sovereign nations to make returns.
“We should have the ability to easily bring them home and lay all of them to rest properly.”
To reclaim artifacts or ancestral remains, tribes currently undergo an expensive process overseen by the museums and universities they petition. Repatriation requests are processed through guidelines created by the institutions.
Many institutions have yet to inventory all the human remains and burial objects in their care as mandated by the law, according to records from the federal register.
The original deadline to complete the inventories was 1995. Arroyo expressed frustration at a lack of enforcement that carry few, if any penalties, if institutions and universities flout the law
“It comes down to a lack of respect,” he said.
The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, or NAGPRA, was passed by Congress in 1990 for the repatriation of certain Native American human remains, sacred and funerary objects and objects of cultural patrimony possessed by museums, universities and other organizations.
Arroyo agreed that NAGPRA was a good starting point, “but there should have been sufficient time to inventory, or study any of our ancestors that are still in possession,” Arroyo said.
The National Park Service, which oversees NAGPRA compliance, reports that museums, universities and federal agencies cataloged 208,698 entries since the law went into effect — with 48 percent of those repatriated to Native American sovereign nations.
Propublica’s database shows that, of the 110,132 remains of Native Americans not made available to tribes, nearly 95 percent of those are categorized “culturally unidentifiable” by the institutions that hold them.
Currently under NAGPRA, the law gives the authority to museums to determine kinship and cultural affiliation, which excludes nearly 400 non-federally recognized tribes from submitting claims.
Some institutions expressed a greater willingness to engage with Native sovereign nations, and have brought on new staff to meet these goals.
In 2010, the University of Michigan Office of the Vice President for Research launched a new unit to focus specifically on strengthening institutional compliance with NAGPRA and oversee all the transfers of NAGPRA-related collections to requesting tribes.
Since the launch of the program, the institution has made available for return 53 percent of the more than 1,600 Native American remains that it reported to the federal government.
Ben Secunda, University of Michigan’s NAGPRA project manager, said the university is “committed to working closely with tribes,” including their partners in the Michigan Anishinaabek Cultural Preservation and Repatriation Alliance or MACPRA.
Secunda noted the importance “to complete the re-inventory of every Tribal ancestor and funerary object to permit meaningful engagement in every requested consultation and transfer.”
The university reported 2,477 of more than 11,200 associated funerary objects have been made available for return to tribes.
More transfers are also pending this year, Secunda said, but representatives from sovereign nations typically ask the university to hold the transfer until after winter has passed.
Smaller collections, like the Con Foster Collection — the estimated 10,000-plus items from Traverse City’s history — are beginning the repatriation of the remains of Indigenous Peoples or funerary objects in their collections.
After decades of inventory, Assistant Traverse City Manager Penny Hill said the items under NAGPRA have been completely updated.
Since 2014, Hill has overseen the Con Foster collection after the management under the History Center expired, and the collection went without a home.
She said the city was aware of NAGPRA regulations when they took possession, but had not gone through them at that time. A consultant was hired in the very beginning, Hill said, and a long process of inventory followed.
Invitations to tribes in 48 states were sent out for consultation, since then, Hill said there have been many opportunities to consult with tribes regarding the items under NAGPRA.
According to a 2015 report prepared by consultants for the city, the collection did contain “human remains representing two individuals” at the time. Since then, the remains of the two people were returned with their tribe, Hill said.
Currently, there are funerary objects, and culturally important items such as farming tools, stones, baskets, clothing and art, Hill said.
They are kept under lock and key away from the public, in secure storage with fire suppression and environmental controls, Hill said.
“We understand the sensitivity of our possession of these items, we strive to be good stewards to them until they can be returned,” Hill said.
In October, the Interior Department, led by Laguna Pueblo Deb Haaland, proposed changes to NAGPRA regulations intended to expedite the return of ancestral remains and funerary belongings to tribes within three years.
The revised NAGPRA — based on proposals from tribal leaders — was published Jan. 19, with key feedback including increased transparency and reporting of holdings or collections.
Without the updated regulations, the department projected that repatriating the rest of the Native American remains would take another 25 years roughly to complete at the current pace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.