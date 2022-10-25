TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and the Traverse City Police Department will host a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in partnership with the DEA this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to Drug Enforcement Administration Diversion Program Manager for the Detroit Field Division Kathy Federico, this will be the 23rd take-back program they’ve hosted over the last 13 years, with only one interruption due to COVID-19.
Their goal is to “allow the public to bring back controlled substances and dispose of them in a safe way,” Federico said.
At the last national Take Back Day in April 2022, Federico said 25,000 pounds of opioids, stimulants and unwanted narcotics were collected in Michigan.
DEA Communications Director Brian McNeal said that amount put Michigan in the top three states for law enforcement partnerships and collection out of all 50 states.
Grand Traverse County contributed 2,500 pounds to that total, making it one of the top counties that participated, according to data from the Detroit Division of the DEA.
Grand Traverse County will host five of the 250 drug drop-off sites across the state on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said, while the Traverse City Police Department will staff the Law Enforcement Center site.
The event started 13 years ago, when Congress asked the DEA for a national way to control what was happening to narcotics after they end up in the hands of patients. All across the country, Federico said that DEA outposts hold this event as a way to make sure that unused opioids and narcotics are not left in medicine cabinets.
“It continues to bring awareness to how unsafe these medications can be,” she said.
Captain Chris Clark said the DEA will only accept prescribed pills and empty vape cartridges, not illegal drugs.
“It’s nice that the DEA takes the drugs for us,” he said. “If they weren’t able to take them, we wouldn’t be able to do it.”
Federico said that, on the day of the collection, the DEA ships out boxes for all of the drugs and cartridges to law enforcement entities throughout the state. After the boxes are filled, the DEA sends truck drivers to collect them and take them to an incineration facility.
For the items from Grand Traverse County, Federico said they will go to an incineration facility on the west side of the state, unlike counties closer to Detroit. For those counties, she said that the DEA takes the boxes to an out-of-state incineration facility.
“We pay for it, coordinate it and take it,” she said. “But we couldn’t do it without our local law enforcement partners.”
After Saturday, the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be in April 2023.
