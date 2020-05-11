TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Air National Guard will perform a flyover in Traverse City and other cities across the state May 12 to highlight front-line workers during the COVID-19 outbreak. Four A-10s will fly over downtown Traverse City and Munson Medical Center at 2:45 p.m. The Blue Angels plan to perform a similar flyover in Detroit.
National guard plans flyover
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
