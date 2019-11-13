GRAYLING — The U.S. National Guard Bureau reneged on its plan to build a brand new public water system for Grayling area residents impacted by PFAS contamination in their well water.
Instead, military officials now look to install whole-house water filters and perhaps extend an existing Grayling Township water system that serves properties south of town. The trouble is, the impacted residents live on the northern end of the woodsy town in the heart of Crawford County.
The plan-changing hiccup came in the form of an agency legal opinion, said Jonathan Edgerly, environmental program manager for the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
“Legally, it’s not a viable option to build a whole new system,” he said.
However, federal law does allow for the National Guard Bureau to pay for extensions to existing municipal water systems when needed, Edgerly said.
The response to the community surrounding Camp Grayling is the first time the military approved emergency dollars for PFAS contamination at any National Guard site nationwide.
Experts point to decades of abundant military use of PFAS-laden firefighting foam as the source for the PFAS contamination around Camp Grayling. The toxic material dripped into groundwater through the years, eventually tainting water wells for hundreds around Grayling and leaking into surface waters like the AuSable River and Lake Margrethe.
PFAS is an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are chemicals widely used across industry, military and commercial fields. They have been dubbed “forever chemicals” because of their resistance to degrade and ability to accumulate in people’s bodies.
Studies have found potential links between high levels in the body of one form of the contaminants and a range of illnesses, including kidney cancer, increased cholesterol levels and problems in pregnancies.
Maj. Donna Wu, PFAS program manager for the National Guard Bureau, said the military wants to respond as fast as possible to provide clean drinking water to Grayling’s affected residents.
“We’ve got to get out there quick and do something about it,” Wu said.
The military currently plans to provide safe drinking water to local homes where PFAS concentrations in well water meet or exceed 70 parts per trillion, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s lifetime exposure advisory level.
That includes 17 homes near the airfield and two near Lake Margrethe, which is closer to Camp Grayling’s main cantonment area.
The policy leaves out new water sources for hundreds whose current wells tested positive for some level of PFAS contamination, just not at the federal threshold. Health officials tell those residents not to drink the water, but the military won’t yet provide a permanent alternative.
National Guard officials have repeatedly promised that when Michigan establishes enforceable drinking water levels for PFAS — as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered be done — they will pay for municipal connections for Grayling area homes where water wells tested positive for PFAS beyond new state standards.
That’s estimated to be about another 80 homes, Wu said.
An indication of where state standards may end up came in June when a state science advisory work group recommended health-based values for seven types of PFAS chemicals in drinking water. Those values include 8 ppt for PFOA and 16 ppt for PFOS — the two most common in the PFAS family — at nearly three times less than the EPA’s lifetime exposure advisory level.
However, a Michigan regulatory oversight board staffed with business and industry representatives selected by former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder voted in October to temporarily pause those state drinking water standards. The Environmental Rules Review Committee voted to wait until Nov. 14 before deciding whether to delay or approve draft maximum PFAS contaminant levels.
The ERRC could choose to intervene and further review the proposed standards or allow the process to proceed unhindered. Any dispute ultimately goes to the governor and the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rulemaking.
Whitmer’s office said they hope the committee will approve the draft rules on Nov. 14 to avoid further delays.
In the meantime, Wu said the military will begin to install whole-house water filters for the impacted homes outside Grayling city limits. They also are contracting to have the few impacted homes on water wells within the city connected to an existing water system there, she said.
Lacey Stephan, Grayling Township supervisor, said he believes it’s a smart move to not build a municipal water system anew.
The Beaver Creek and Grayling Township Utility Authority already operates a 3-year-old municipal water system along 4 Mile Road, south of town where Kirtland Community College built a small campus. It could easily be extended north through already acquired easements for between $6 million and $9 million, Stephan said.
“This system out there has the capacity to take on those 80-some houses when they change the levels,” he said. “The capacity is there. And there’d be no need for pumps or new wells.”
Whole-house filters may be installed as soon as December, while it could be as long as 2 or 3 years before the municipal water system is extended, Stephan said.
But just like kitchen sink water filters that have been widely used across the community, Stephan said whole-house filters are a mere stop-gap solution.
“The only guaranteed clean water is a municipal system,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
