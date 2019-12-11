TRAVERSE CITY — The national Humane Society has taken notice of a local animal cruelty investigation, offering up to $5,000 for tips on who shot a young male pitbull in the neck a few days before Thanksgiving.
The two-year-old dog, named Phoenix by caregivers, was found by a hunter Nov. 25 in the woods near Kingsley, treated by Animal Control, the Cherryland Humane Society and Bay Area Pet Hospital, but died Nov. 30 from his injuries.
“On Monday night when Animal Control brought him in, you could just tell he was the kindest soul,” said Heidi Yates, Cherryland Humane Society director. “We got him as comfortable as we could, gave him a little bit of food, and he wagged his tail and licked us. After everything that had happened to him, he licked us.”
Nov. 25 is also the day President Donald Trump signed into law the PACT Act – Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture – making animal cruelty a federal felony, with financial penalties and up to seven years in prison. Previous federal law criminalized animal cruelty only if the wrongdoers created and sold videos depicting the act.
State law has categorized killing or torturing an animal a felony since 2001, and Lt. Derrick Carroll of the Michigan State Police said state penalties for convictions range from 4 to 10 years in prison.
Yates said in her tenure at the non-profit, which began June 2015, this is the first time the national group has offered a reward in a local case, and that it could be due to the severity of the abuse.
Phoenix also showed signs of long-term neglect, said Kirsten Peek, spokesperson for the Humane Society’s national office, who said information she received showed the dog was severely underweight and had injuries to his face and body.
Grand Traverse County’s animal control officers are investigating, and although details are particularly severe, Phoenix’s case is illustrative of a statewide trend.
For at least the past three years, animal abuse is on the rise.
In 2016 animal cruelty was added as a stand-alone offense category tracked annually by the Michigan State Police, after the Federal Bureau of Investigation deemed it a “crime against society.”
Data shows a steep rise in both offenses reported and arrests made statewide since the MSP began keeping records on animal cruelty criminal reports.
"More people," Carroll said, "more pets."
In 2016 there were 130 offenses reported statewide and 16 arrests.
In 2017 there were 273 offenses reported and 44 arrests.
In 2018, the latest year for which figures are available, there were 398 offenses and 49 arrests.
Authorities say economic hardship, an increase in substance abuse, a lack of funding for spay and neuter programs, and the growing willingness on the part of the public to call Animal Control when they see an animal being neglected or abused all contribute to the increase.
Peek said the national office does offer rewards in animal cruelty cases across the country, but for Phoenix has doubled its standard reward from $2,500 to $5,000 following an anonymous donation from one of the non-profit’s board members.
Anyone with relevant tips can contact Grand Traverse County Animal Control at 231-995-6080.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.