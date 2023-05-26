TRAVERSE CITY — Eleven women are candidates for the National Cherry Queen role this year.
The program, managed by the National Cherry Festival, selects the ambassador for the National Cherry Festival, the Cherry Industry and the Traverse City Area from a pool of sponsored candidates from across the state. The National Cherry Queen earns up to an $8,250 scholarship.
Four finalists will be selected Saturday evening. These women will serve on the court of 2022-23 Cherry Queen Olivia Coolman during this year’s festival, which runs July 1-8.
The 2023-24 Cherry Queen is crowned at the July 7 coronation at the Northwestern Michigan College Hagerty Center.
Carmen Beemer
A 2022 graduate of Grand Rapids Community College and a current horticulture student at Michigan State University.
Coral Bott
A 2022 Kingsley Area High School graduate who is pursuing an associate degree in sociology at Alpena Community College.
Elizabeth Courtright
A 2021 graduate from Grand Traverse Academy and a current chemistry student at Michigan State University.
Estelle Eichberger
A 2021 Traverse City Central High School graduate entering her junior year as a mathematics and secondary education major at Michigan State University.
Julia Hardy
A 2019 graduate of Grand Traverse Academy who is studying biology at Ferris State University.
Emma McGuire
A 2018 graduate of Elk Rapids High School and a 2022 graduate from Grand Valley State University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Savannah Mauk
A 2021 Grand Ledge High School graduate entering her sophomore year as a transfer studies student at Lansing Community College.
Katherine Rathke
A 2018 Bellaire High School graduate, 2021 University of Michigan graduate (bachelor’s degree in biopsychology, cognition and neuroscience) and third-year student in the University of Michigan School of Dentistry.
Callie Thomas
A 2021 graduate of Elk Rapids High School who is pursuing a degree in animal science- pre-veterinary track at Brigham Young University- Idaho.
Lily Wazny
A 2023 graduate of Northwestern Michigan College with an associate degree in liberal arts and sciences who works as an assistant teacher in aftercare at Kingsley Area Schools.
Angel Zoulek
A 2022 Kingsley High School graduate who is a pre-medicine student at Rochester University.
