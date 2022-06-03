TRAVERSE CITY — Thirteen candidates vie for the National Cherry Queen role this year.
Four finalists are selected Saturday at 5:30 p.m. They are eligible for academic scholarships.
These women will serve on the court of 2021-22 Cherry Queen Allie Graziano during this year’s National Cherry Festival, which runs July 2-9. The 2022-23 Cherry Queen is crowned at the July 8 coronation at the Hagerty Center at the Northwestern Michigan College Maritime Academy.
The 2022 candidates:
Haley Bell
A 2019 graduate of John Glenn High School and 2021 graduate of Delta College majoring in psychology and minoring in sociology at Eastern Michigan University.
Arianna Bowman
A 2020 graduate of Traverse City West Senior High School entering her junior year at Central Michigan University, where she studies marketing and event planning.
Hannah Carson
A 2017 graduate of Traverse City West Senior High School with an associate degree in science from Northwestern Michigan College and a bachelor’s degree in behavioral neuroscience from Grand Valley State University.
Olivia Coolman
A 2017 graduate of Traverse City West Senior High School entering the Doctorate of Physical Therapy Program at Grand Valley State University in the fall.
Kaylee Coy
A 2017 graduate from Elk Rapids High School and a 2018 graduate of Northwestern Michigan College’s Dental Assisting Program.
Julia Hardy
A graduate of Grand Traverse Academy with an associate degree in science and arts from Northwestern Michigan College entering her fourth year as a biology student at Ferris State University.
Rachel Kreta
A 2018 graduate of Traverse City West Senior High School and 2021 graduate from Paul Mitchell, The School of Cosmetology.
Emma Mc
Guire
A 2018 graduate from Elk Rapids High School who recently obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Grand Valley State University.
Carley M. Sides
A 2016 graduate from Boyne City High School working as a bartender and waitress in Traverse City.
Sidra Smith
A 2020 graduate from Traverse City Central High School entering her junior year at the University of Michigan, where she majors in architecture and minors in business administration.
Bianca Temple
A 2021 graduate of Saint Francis High School finishing her freshman year at Columbia College Chicago, where she studies cinema and television studies with a minor in cultural studies.
Brooke Tester
A 2019 graduate from Traverse City West Senior High School and May 2022 graduate of Cornerstone University with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science.
Meagan Williams
A 2019 graduate of Kalkaska High School and 2021 graduate from Central Michigan University’s Honors Program with a degree in human resources and information systems who is in her first year of the Master of Human Resources and Labor Relations Program at Michigan State University.
