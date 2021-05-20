TRAVERSE CITY — Twenty-one women applied for the National Cherry Queen role this year.
The candidates are visiting the National Cherry Festival May 20-21. Four finalists are selected Friday evening at the Traverse City Country Club. They are eligible for academic scholarships.
These women will serve on the court of 2019-20 Cherry Queen Sierra Moore during this year’s festival, which runs July 3-10. The 2021-22 Cherry Queen is crowned at the July 9 coronation at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
A’Leeghan Nason
A 2018 Kalkaska High School and 2020 Northwestern Michigan College graduate studying exercise science at Grand Valley State University.
Allie Graziano
A 2016 Elk Rapids High School graduate and pediatric nursing student at Baker College of Cadillac.
Alyssa Louise Goers
A 2020 graduate of Fraser High School and recent graduate of the Early College of Macomb Program with an associate degree in general studies from Macomb Community College.
Arianna Bowman
A 2020 graduate from Traverse City West Senior High School and is studying business marketing and entrepreneurship at Central Michigan University.
Athena N. Sanchez
A 2020 Traverse City West Senior High School graduate entering her sophomore year in the pre-law program at Northwestern Michigan College.
Catherine L. Okma
A 2019 graduate from Traverse City West Senior High School who is majoring in finance and minoring in economics and management at Northwood University in Midland.
Emily Birgy
A 2014 graduate of Forest Area High School and 2019 graduate of Grand Valley State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Erin Eckerle
A 2017 graduate of Petoskey High School and 2018 graduate of Petoskey’s Early College Now! program who is studying human biology and phlebotomy at Michigan State University.
Jessica Hardy
A 2018 graduate of Grand Traverse Academy and 2020 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York, where she obtained an associate degree in culinary arts.
Jordan Robbins
A 2016 graduate from Traverse City West Senior High and 2020 graduate of Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.
Kaylee Walters
A 2017 graduate of Traverse City West Senior High and 2021 graduate of Grand Valley State University with a bachelor’s degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.
Kelsey Acton
A 2015 graduate of home-school and 2020 graduate of secondary education- social sciences at Cottey College.
Kennan Dawson
A 2018 graduate of Bellaire Public High School and Alma College student majoring in biology and chemistry with an emphasis on pre-veterinary medicine.
Megan Jenkinson
A 2018 graduate of Traverse City West Senior High entering her senior year at Hope College, where she pursues a degree in electrical engineering.
Natalie Myers
A 2017 Interlochen Arts Academy graduate who is entering her senior year at the University of Michigan, where she pursues a bachelor’s degree in French horn performance and minor in French and francophone studies.
Natalie Wagner
A 2017 graduate from Traverse City Central High School and 2021 graduate from the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in movement science.
Nicole Marie Wittman
A 2018 graduate of St. Mary Lake Leelanau who is studying human resources management at Michigan State University.
Olivia Wiltjer
A 2014 Glen Lake Community Schools graduate with a bachelor’s degree in social work from Central Michigan University and a master’s in social work from Saginaw Valley State University.
Rebecca Brown
A 2017 Traverse City West Senior High graduate, 2018 Northwestern Michigan College graduate and 2020 Central Michigan University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in integrative public relations.
Siaira Milroy
A 2015 graduate of Glen Lake Community Schools and 2019 graduate of Michigan State University, where she earned degrees in international relations and comparative cultures and politics.
Sidra Smith
A 2020 Traverse City Central High School graduate entering her sophomore year as an architecture major and business minor at the University of Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.