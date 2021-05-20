TRAVERSE CITY — Twenty-one women applied for the National Cherry Queen role this year.

The candidates are visiting the National Cherry Festival May 20-21. Four finalists are selected Friday evening at the Traverse City Country Club. They are eligible for academic scholarships.

These women will serve on the court of 2019-20 Cherry Queen Sierra Moore during this year’s festival, which runs July 3-10. The 2021-22 Cherry Queen is crowned at the July 9 coronation at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.

A’Leeghan Nason

A 2018 Kalkaska High School and 2020 Northwestern Michigan College graduate studying exercise science at Grand Valley State University.

Allie Graziano

A 2016 Elk Rapids High School graduate and pediatric nursing student at Baker College of Cadillac.

Alyssa Louise Goers

A 2020 graduate of Fraser High School and recent graduate of the Early College of Macomb Program with an associate degree in general studies from Macomb Community College.

Arianna Bowman

A 2020 graduate from Traverse City West Senior High School and is studying business marketing and entrepreneurship at Central Michigan University.

Athena N. Sanchez

A 2020 Traverse City West Senior High School graduate entering her sophomore year in the pre-law program at Northwestern Michigan College.

Catherine L. Okma

A 2019 graduate from Traverse City West Senior High School who is majoring in finance and minoring in economics and management at Northwood University in Midland.

Emily Birgy

A 2014 graduate of Forest Area High School and 2019 graduate of Grand Valley State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Erin Eckerle

A 2017 graduate of Petoskey High School and 2018 graduate of Petoskey’s Early College Now! program who is studying human biology and phlebotomy at Michigan State University.

Jessica Hardy

A 2018 graduate of Grand Traverse Academy and 2020 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York, where she obtained an associate degree in culinary arts.

Jordan Robbins

A 2016 graduate from Traverse City West Senior High and 2020 graduate of Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.

Kaylee Walters

A 2017 graduate of Traverse City West Senior High and 2021 graduate of Grand Valley State University with a bachelor’s degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.

Kelsey Acton

A 2015 graduate of home-school and 2020 graduate of secondary education- social sciences at Cottey College.

Kennan Dawson

A 2018 graduate of Bellaire Public High School and Alma College student majoring in biology and chemistry with an emphasis on pre-veterinary medicine.

Megan Jenkinson

A 2018 graduate of Traverse City West Senior High entering her senior year at Hope College, where she pursues a degree in electrical engineering.

Natalie Myers

A 2017 Interlochen Arts Academy graduate who is entering her senior year at the University of Michigan, where she pursues a bachelor’s degree in French horn performance and minor in French and francophone studies.

Natalie Wagner

A 2017 graduate from Traverse City Central High School and 2021 graduate from the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in movement science.

Nicole Marie Wittman

A 2018 graduate of St. Mary Lake Leelanau who is studying human resources management at Michigan State University.

Olivia Wiltjer

A 2014 Glen Lake Community Schools graduate with a bachelor’s degree in social work from Central Michigan University and a master’s in social work from Saginaw Valley State University.

Rebecca Brown

A 2017 Traverse City West Senior High graduate, 2018 Northwestern Michigan College graduate and 2020 Central Michigan University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in integrative public relations.

Siaira Milroy

A 2015 graduate of Glen Lake Community Schools and 2019 graduate of Michigan State University, where she earned degrees in international relations and comparative cultures and politics.

Sidra Smith

A 2020 Traverse City Central High School graduate entering her sophomore year as an architecture major and business minor at the University of Michigan.

