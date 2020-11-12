TRAVERSE CITY — The local Grand Traverse chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will continue to collect returnable cans and bottles as donations one Saturday per month.
NAMI Grand Traverse will accept donated returnables from 12 to 1 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month in the parking lot at the Family Fare supermarket at 905 E. Eighth St. in Traverse City.
Collection events will be staffed by NAMI Grand Traverse members in recovery, officials said.
The nonprofit organization offers weekly peer support sessions for those who live with a mental illness and the friends and family members of those who do. The peer groups have met in person during the pandemic when weather conditions allow for outdoor sessions, or in a video-conference meeting otherwise.
Visit www.namigt.org for more information.
