TRAVERSE CITY — Nonprofit National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse will continue its campaign to collect donated returnable bottles and cans to help financially support its mission.
NAMI Grand Traverse will accept donated returnables from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month in the parking lot at its office site shared with nonprofit Addiction Treatment Services at 1010 S. Garfield Ave. in Traverse City.
The organization also will accept donated returnables from 12 to 1 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month in the parking lot at the Family Fare supermarket at 905 E. Eighth St. in Traverse City.
The collection events will be manned by NAMI Grand Traverse members in recovery, officials said.
The organization offers weekly peer support sessions for those who live with a mental illness and the friends and family members of those who do. The peer groups have met in person during the pandemic when weather conditions allow for outdoor sessions, or in a video-conference meeting otherwise.
Visit www.namigt.org for more information.
