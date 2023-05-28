TRAVERSE CITY — In 2018, Colleen Cowles went into a chain drugstore in an unnamed city and asked the pharmacist for naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication.
The visit, she said, did not go well.
“They didn’t have it, they didn’t really know anything about it, I walked out of the store and a young man followed me into the parking lot,” Cowles, an attorney and author, said during a recent appearance at the Traverse Area District Library.
Two of Cowles’ adult children previously experienced substance use issues, and she’d since become an advocate for families with loved ones at risk of overdose.
Naloxone was solely an injectable then and available only by prescription, the general public was largely unaware it existed and, even among some in the medical community, its use to save the lives of drug users was considered controversial.
As Cowles tells it, what happened next in that parking lot would have been comical if not for its seriousness.
The man first recounted his own past history to Cowles, then said he carried the medication, had an extra packaged dose and offered to give it to her.
“Now think about this,” Cowles told the small audience gathered at the library. “I’m a mother, and a professional researching this. But in order to get a drug that would save a life, I had to do what would have been an illegal drug deal in the parking lot of Walgreens.”
Cowles practices law in Wisconsin and her visit to Traverse City was organized by Harm Reduction Michigan, a health services nonprofit whose staff work with people and families impacted by addiction and drug use.
Harm Reduction’s Director Pam Lynch was an early supporter of making naloxone, the generic form of Narcan, available for free to anyone who wanted the medication.
Local law enforcement stocks and is trained on the use of the medication; Road patrol Sgt. Adam Gray said Traverse City road patrol officers carry Narcan in their vehicles and Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office Capt. Randy Fewless said county road patrol deputies also carry Narcan. Fewless said GTSO detectives are also trained in its use.
“Until the law and society can catch up with science and medicine, reduce the harm,” Cowles said. “And this is where Pam’s organization comes in. We can’t fix things if they’re not alive.”
Harm Reduction Michigan staff have, for years, conducted free overdose prevention trainings to community organizations and businesses, and holds an open-to-everyone training the last Tuesday of the month in the Thirlby Room at the library from 6-7:30 p.m.
The organization’s latest initiative is to repurpose newspaper vending boxes, remove the coin slot and stock them with free boxes of the overdose reversal drug.
Lynch said there are currently 80 machines placed outside businesses, churches, libraries and community organizations in 26 of Michigan’s 83 counties.
Narcan can reverse overdose, though it may take more than one dose to save a life, Lynch said, and it is not harmful if used on someone suffering some other medical emergency. And so-called “Good Samaritan” laws can protect people administering the medication from prosecution.
In Michigan, a Good Samaritan law was passed in 2016. It states anyone seeking medical assistance for themselves or others as a result of drug use or drug overdose, is not in violation of the controlled substance act and is exempt from prosecution, even if they possess illegal drugs, as long as the amount is determined to be for personal use.
In March, the U.S. Federal Drug Administration approved a nasal spray version of the medication for nonprescription, over-the-counter use, and should be available locally sometime this summer, the FDA said.
This should make the medication more widely available, though the cost — expected to be about $40 for two doses — could be prohibitive for some. Having the medication available over the counter could also reduce the stigma that some still associate with its use.
“Unfortunately, there are many families embarrassed to acknowledge they even want this medication in the house,” Lynch said. “That’s tragic and it just speaks to the stigma around this disease.”
Cowles’ book, “War on Us: How the War on Drugs and Myths About Addiction Have Created a War on All of Us,” is available online.
Harm Reduction Michigan provides a variety of services, including overdose prevention and naloxone, HIV and hepatitis prevention, substance use management and safer substance use and referral to substance use disorder treatment.
Staff can be reached via their website, harmreductionmi.org.
