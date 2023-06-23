Traverse City — Otsego rocker Myron Elkins will open for country singer Charley Crockett next Monday at the City Opera House.
The 23-year-old musician has experienced an influx of career momentum since signing to Elektra Records’ Nashville based imprint Low Country Sound last year.
“It’s hard for us to put a name on what we’re doing,” Elkins said. “We venture out with music so much. We love writing soul songs, but we really appreciate country music, too. It’s been kind of a struggle to completely put a name on it, but that’s why we just call it rock n’ roll. It pulls from everything.”
Elkins is touring in support of his debut album, “Factories, Farms & Amphetamines,” which was released in January. The record was produced by nine-time Grammy Award winner Dave Cobb, who has worked with prominent artists like John Prine, Whiskey Myers, Sturgill Simpson and Jason Isbell, not to mention superstars like Chris Stapleton and Lady Gaga.
Elektra Records afforded Elkins and his band what he called “a golden opportunity” — one month to record an album in Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A.
The Michigander admitted that he was initially somewhat nervous going into the project, but said that recording with Dave Cobb turned out to be extremely comfortable.
“He’s a down-to-earth guy with a very organic way of recording,” Elkins said. “It was just picture perfect, the whole thing.”
Two of Elkins’ songs were featured in season five of the hit Paramount television show “Yellowstone” last December. According to multiple sources, the episode drew nearly 8 million viewers upon its debut.
The success that Myron Elkins and his bandmates are experiencing is not lost on them, and said they are very thankful for the opportunities they’ve been given.
“We’re everyday dudes. Not a lot of rockstar shenanigans going on.”
But Elkins did not plan on a career as a professional musician. In fact, music was just a hobby for him growing up. Right up until signing with Low Country Sound, Elkins was a welder counting on a life in the trades.
“We were allowed a radio [at work], and I always just had that radio right over my head. I dove into a lot of music that way.”
His grandfather was the first person to play guitar in front of him.
“It was mostly country, and some popular songs from the late ‘60s and early ‘70s,” Elkins said. “We would always have guitars by the fire or the kitchen table.”
His life took an unexpected turn after competing in a local battle of the bands. Elkins came in second place, and began taking music more seriously.
He was signed to Low Country Sound shortly thereafter.
“The story of the Midwest hasn’t been completely beaten down,” he said, noting that the stories of Appalachia, and the South, have already been covered extensively in Americana music.
“I feel like there might be a bit more of an opportunity to cover what life is like up here.”
When it comes to making songs, Elkins doesn’t do much co-writing. This sets him apart from a lot of artists signed to Nashville-based record labels.
“I write constantly,” he said. “And I’ve been really studying the guitar. When you’re out [playing shows] with guys like Marcus King and Blackberry Smoke, it kicks you in the ass to get going.”
Elkins has only played in Traverse City once before, when he did an acoustic set opening for ZZ Top at the 2022 Cherry Festival.
Tickets for his upcoming show at the City Opera House are available on his website; myronelkins.com; on Charley Crockett’s website; charleycrockett.com; and the City Opera House website; cityoperahouse.org/events.
The concert will take place on Monday, June 26, and starts at 8 p.m., according to the City Opera House website.
