BEULAH — A northern Michigan judge ordered an abrupt halt to his court’s jury trials amid concern for the unrelenting COVID-19 pandemic.
The move came near the end of a largely routine hearing Tuesday morning — a pre-trial conference in the case against Taylor Thomas Manol, accused of murder in the shooting death of his neighbor, 56-year-old Alexander Kosta Sarantos.
Manol, a 23-year-old Beulah resident, was denied bond and has remained in Benzie County’s jail since his April 11 arrest, according to court officials. He’s charged with one count of open murder.
A concerned friend spurred the investigation after going to check on Sarantos.
He found Sarantos’ car in the driveway and the house’s doors and windows locked, according to an April sheriff’s department release. The friend investigated and discovered Sarantos’ body.
He was killed by gunshots to the head, according to investigators.
Manol’s trial was previously set to begin on Feb. 10.
It has since been adjourned until April, with new dates yet to be scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.
His trial is the first to be definitively delayed by the judge’s decision.
The announcement came from 19th Circuit Court Chief Judge David Thompson, who said he has weekly-to-daily discussions with health department and county officials in recent weeks. Those conversations spurred the announcement.
“I’m advised, at this point in time, that, regardless of how we approach the metrics established by the Michigan Supreme Court, it would not be safe to begin a jury trial in Benzie County,” Thompson said in the hearing, which was held virtually and livestreamed via YouTube.
Benzie-Leelanau Health Department data shows a drop in case counts since spikes in December, though current rates still trend far above those seen between March and November 2020.
Most hearings, including Manol’s Tuesday pre-trial conference, can and have been conducted virtually under Michigan Supreme Court guidelines. Hearings can proceed relatively smoothly, but the occasional trial-bound case hits a snag — a Constitutional one.
In the U.S., trials must be held with parties present in-person under the Constitution’s Sixth Amendment — more specifically, its Confrontation Clause. It states that any defendant in a criminal case “shall enjoy the right … to be confronted with the witnesses against him.”
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Confrontation Clause’s requirements have caused hiccups — if it isn’t deemed safe for a defendant to appear in the flesh across the courtroom from the witness stand, then would-be trial must wait.
During the hearing, Defense Attorney Patrick Fragel voiced plans to file motions that would have adjourned the case regardless, and Thompson heard the arguments before his unexpected ruling.
The motion, a stipulated order, already earned an OK from Prosecutor Sara Swanson, and was to get Thompson’s signature by day’s end. The request asked more time to bring in an expert witness for the defense, who will conduct a ballistics review and reenactment of the murder scene on Manol’s behalf. Fragel also requested his client be deemed indigent by the court, which essentially means Manol, while jailed, has no remaining funds for his defense. If approved, the state will cover the costs to bring up the Lansing-based expert.
Before appearing in court, Manol’s attorney declined a final plea deal offered by prosecutors. It means Manol won’t get another chance to take a plea before trial.
Swanson declined to comment on the judge’s words, and said she’d yet to hear any word of further explanation or details of would-be impacts Tuesday afternoon.
Manol’s case awaits the scheduling of a second pre-trial conference and a status conference before trial.
