TRAVERSE CITY — Joshua VanDeHoef sits in jail another month as the murder charges against him hit another snag.
A preliminary exam in 86th District Court Tuesday stopped abruptly before being adjourned by Judge Robert Cooney altogether — marking the fourth date change for the hearing since VanDeHoef, 18, was arraigned on an open murder charge in July. It's the latest setback in a case marred by delays in discovery, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
A preliminary exam puts burden of probable cause to move a case to trial on the prosecution, and typically yields the first testimony in a case.
Cooney paused the hearing after an objection from the defense, led by Attorney Jesse Williams, over several search warrants. Those warrants were signed and approved by 86th judges Michael Stepka and Cooney. It spurred Cooney, the newest addition to the court’s roster, to recuse himself.
VanDeHoef, of Traverse City and Carmicheal, California, is charged with the May 29 murder of James Chisholm on the shores of Boardman Lake.
The remainder of the preliminary exam will likely be scheduled for early December, a court clerk noted during the Tuesday hearing, and a retired judge or one on loan from a nearby county will likely be assigned to the case.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.