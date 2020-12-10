TRAVERSE CITY — Visitors to Munson Healthcare facilities are being given medical grade masks to wear rather than their own personal face coverings, according to a policy that recently went into effect.
When visitors are screened as they enter hospitals and clinics they are given an earloop face mask and a bag to keep it in. The mask can only be taken off when the visitor is eating or drinking, according to the policy, and the visitor must sanitize their hands before and after each time they touch the mask. The mask is placed in the bag when it is not being worn.
Requiring visitors to wear the medical-grade masks was prompted by two things, said Dianne Michalek, vice president of communications — the increase in community spread in November and the fact that Munson now has a stable supply chain for personal protective equipment and has plenty of masks. Overall, PPE is in a "green" status, rather than "red," she said.
"We really felt that was the right decision for everyone entering our facilities at this point in the pandemic," Michalek said. "We did not have that option earlier."
The numbers have ticked up at Munson with 13 new COVID-19 admissions over the last 24 hours. As of Thursday morning there were 87 COVID-19 patients across the Munson Healthcare system, with 52 of them at Munson Medical Center.
The increase in numbers is something that was expected to happen post-Thanksgiving, when many people across the country gathered for the holiday, despite warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and other officials.
More than 3,000 new COVID-19 deaths were reported nationwide Wednesday, more than the number of Americans who died on Sept. 11, with the U.S. averaging 2,279 deaths per day. In the last five days more than 1 million people have tested positive for the virus.
Visitors who plan to return to Munson should keep it in the bag provided so it can be worn again. Michalek said when the mask policy was first enacted, people were asked to wear the same mask for more than one day.
"Now we are able to provide a fresh mask each day you enter the facility," Michalek said. "I thought a lot of people would be happy to hear about that."
Medical grade masks are known to do a better job of stopping the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, Michalek said.
"We know they have been tested for fluid resistance, particulate filtration, bacterial filtration, flammability and biocompatibility," she said. "We can't guarantee the same with non-medical grade masks."
Cafeterias and waiting rooms are off limits to visitors, who must go directly to and from the room of the patient they are visiting. People are being asked not to wear the mask around their neck or to pull it down under their chin.
At the time of screening they are also asked to provide their name and phone number for the purpose of contact tracing.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
