TRAVERSE CITY — Contract language that protects jobs for registered nurses at Munson Medical Center was finalized late last week.
Representatives of the Traverse City Michigan Nurses Association and Munson administrators and its attorney worked out the agreement via email, said Carolyn Moss, registered nurse and president of the local bargaining unit.
Nurses will now get 48 hours notice before being furloughed, Moss said. Volunteers will be furloughed first and then seniority and specialty training will be used as criteria. Nurses can expect to return to work after a furlough and will maintain benefits and seniority while off, she said.
“We’re pretty proud of that, given the circumstances,” Moss said. “We expect this to be temporary and to have nurses be called back to work after this pandemic subsides.”
No nurses have yet been furloughed, though many are working reduced hours, Moss said. Hours for many have been reduced from five days per week to three or four.
Moss said nurses have told her they would rather take a furlough and receive the enhanced unemployment benefits than to keep working fewer hours.
Munson has about 200 employees furloughed across Munson Healthcare system’s seven hospitals. None of those are positions from the local nurses’ bargaining unit, but Moss is expecting those to come, she said.
Of about 30 administrators who are at the vice president level or above, none have been furloughed, though they’ve taken temporary pay cuts of between 20 percent and 40 percent, said Dianne Michalek, vice president of marketing and corporate communications.
“Administrators are doing their part, but they’re not being furloughed because their work still exists,” Michalek said.
Some managers and directors have been furloughed or had hours cut, but Michalek did not have the numbers.
“With this pandemic it’s pretty clear that everybody needs to do their part right now,” Moss said. “It’s a good start what they’ve done so far. If this continues and we see far-reaching or lengthy furloughs for our nurses, it does seem fair that our administrators look to do that also.”
Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County announced last week that it was temporarily closing, with staff being redeployed to its other seven hospitals. On Tuesday, Beaumont Health announced it is laying off 2,475 employees, eliminating 450 positions and cutting executive pay at its eight hospitals in the Detroit area, according to news reports.
Beaumont lost $54 million in its first quarter because of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports said.
Munson CEO and President Ed Ness said in a video released last week that Munson is projected to lose $7 to $10 million per month during the pandemic.
Michalek this week said no hospitals in the Munson system are in danger of closing.
Several top administrators are working a clinical incident command center that is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Michalek said. The center determines such things as testing protocols, recommendations for use of personal protection equipment, protocols for discharging positive patients and more, she said.
There are also open administrator positions that have not been filled and others are doing multiple jobs, she said.
Traverse City nursing jobs are posted on sites like Indeed and Glassdoor. Many are more than 30 days old and Michalek said the hospital just hasn’t taken them down. There is a national nursing shortage and when the pandemic is over and the hospital is fully running again those positions will need to be filled, she said.
Any nurses who are hired will have starting dates that are pushed back, she said.
Several traveler nurse jobs are also posted, though most are from outside agencies. About two years ago Munson created its own pool of traveling nurses — Munson Healthcare Staffing Services — that float around the hospital where needed. Those employees have more flexible hours and do not receive any benefits.
Munson currently has four nurses employed by outside agencies working in the neonatal unit, which requires special credentialing, Michalek said. Hospitals nationwide are seeing a shortage of neonatal nurses, she said.
Michalek said many employees who are furloughed or are working reduced hours have joined the staffing pool and are being deployed when and where they are needed.
Munson Medical Center has 400-plus beds and had a census of about 200 patients on Monday, Michalek said. COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization are being sent to three Munson hospitals — Traverse City, which had six patients Tuesday; Cadillac Hospital, which had three; and Grayling Hospital, which had five.
“We’re not seeing the surge that the southern part of the state is seeing,” Moss said. “We’re hoping that we don’t, but that remains to be seen.”
The outpatient and surgical departments have been closed during the crisis and only emergency surgeries have been done. Munson is considering re-opening its cardiac catheterization lab for those patients who should not be waiting for the test, Michalek said.
A construction project that is expanding the main campus’ surgical department has been put on hold. The project started last year and is part of an expansion that will house a larger birthing unit and neonatal unit and adds a permanent pediatrics unit.
