TRAVERSE CITY — The idea of herd immunity and a “focused protection” approach to the surging pandemic seems to be spreading as quickly as the novel coronavirus itself.
Many prestigious doctors, epidemiologists and medical professors from around the world — including some in northern Michigan — are advocating for the concept that calls for protecting those people who are at high-risk of contracting the disease while allowing those who aren’t at risk to carry on as usual.
It is not a view shared by Munson Healthcare or by most public heath experts, according to a statement from Munson officials.
“Herd immunity is an inappropriate approach to the COVID-19 pandemic because it is still unclear whether or not infection of COVID-19 makes a person immune to future infection,” the statement reads. “In addition, long-lasting immunity could only be achieved if large numbers of people were to become infected in order to reach the herd immunity threshold.”
Dr. John P. Krcmarik, an ICU and pulmonary specialist who has privileges at Munson Medical Center, drew some heat recently for his support of herd immunity. He also signed the Great Barrington Declaration, which calls for schools, universities and restaurants to be open, for sports and cultural activities to resume and for low-risk adults to go to their jobs rather than work from home.
Krcmarik’s views were posted on Facebook and were quickly shared around on multiple pages. Shutting down to combat the virus is “cruel and unnecessary,” and “keeping the virus from going through the community is like trying to hold water in your hands indefinitely,” he wrote. He also stated that herd immunity is real and is superior to a vaccine.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare, said there are a handful of physicians that support herd immunity, but they are by far not the majority.
Herd immunity is something that has been around for a long time and once reached, works, Nefcy said.
“The real problem is how you get there,” she said.
It can be achieved two ways — when about 70 percent of the population has had the infection or has been vaccinated.
Of the 330 million people in the United States, only 3.5 percent have had COVID-19, Nefcy said. Another 3 to 6 million people would die before herd immunity is achieved, she said, and that is not a viable option.
In addition, life-long or long-lasting immunity has not been established with COVID-19, she said.
“The only way we’re going to reach herd immunity is through vaccination.”
The Great Barrington Declaration was written by a Harvard University professor of medicine; an epidemiologist and professor at Oxford University; and a physician, epidemiologist and professor at Stanford University Medical School. It is funded by the American Institute for Economic Research, a Libertarian think tank that is supported in part by the Charles Koch Foundation.
Another 44 scientists and medical practitioners from around the world, including the recipient of the 2013 Nobel Prize in chemistry, have signed on their support.
Its authors are concerned with what they say are the damaging physical and mental impacts of COVID-19 policies that keep people home and schools closed. They claim harmful results of the policies include lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health.
Focused protection allows those who are at minimal risk of death from the disease to live their lives normally to build up immunity while protecting those with the highest risk, and all populations will eventually reach herd immunity, they write.
Darryl Nelson, who owns and operates several small businesses in the Traverse City area, said he did not like the way Krcmarik was attacked online after his Facebook post and came to his defense.
The doctor’s education, background and experience have given him the right to make the statement that he did, said Nelson, the District 6 commissioner-elect for the Grand Traverse County Board.
“I’m disappointed with the shouting down of anyone who offers a contrary opinion,” Nelson said, as well as the way COVID-19 has been politicized. “That’s not the way to come to a solution.”
Nelson said he agrees with the Great Barrington Declaration and Krcmarik’s point of view.
“I try to look at things with common sense,” he said. “I don’t think we should go around coughing willy-nilly on each other, but we don’t always look at the collateral damage of what we’re doing to family, kids, employers and businesses.”
The Declaration can be signed online and, since being made public in early October, more than 12,000 medical and public health scientists, 35,000 medical practitioners and nearly 639,000 concerned citizens have apparently signed it, according to information at gbdeclaration.org.
The signatures have not been made public, but the document will be updated with “a static list of verified and approved signatures as time allows,” according to the website.
Nefcy said she couldn’t say why educated and seemingly intelligent people would support something like the Declaration and its focused protection approach, but said they may be looking at it through a political lens.
“They aren’t following the science and it’s hard for me to wrap my head around that,” Nefcy said. “People have their opinions. We have people dying in the hospital who are saying COVID isn’t real.”
