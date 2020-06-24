TRAVERSE CITY — A 14-bed residential substance use disorder treatment program at Munson Medical Center is being evaluated for possible closure, according to a Munson official.
“We’re examining the substance abuse program as it is,” said Scott Wagner, executive director of the Behavior Health Services line for Munson Healthcare’s eight hospitals. “The evaluation is based on resources in the region and community need and which of those needs Munson Healthcare is best equipped to offer.”
Wagner would not comment on whether the program would close, but said it is being looked at along with every other program at Munson.
“We have not made a decision,” he said.
Melissa Hill has been a drug and alcohol therapist in the residential program for 34 years. She sees Traverse City as a community that embraces recovery and said it would be very sad if the unit did close.
“There are people who need residential treatment to stop drinking or drugging and to be able to continue in their recovery,” Hill said. “To talk about closing the unit during a pandemic when the news all speaks about how people have been using drugs and alcohol to cope ... that would be a shame.”
Wagner is also vice president of behavioral health solutions for the Grand Rapids-based Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, which has a satellite office in Traverse City. He was hired by Munson as a consultant in January.
His role at Munson is part of a partnership the hospital has with Pine Rest, Wagner said. The two have had a variety of consulting relationships over the last four years, he said. He declined to comment on a possible consolidation of services.
“Pine Rest serves a consulting role with Munson Healthcare and we draw from their expertise to improve the patient care and operations within our behavioral health services,” said Brian Lawson, public information officer for Munson.
In addition to residential treatment for substance use disorder, the Munson behavioral center offers psychiatry, outpatient individual and group therapy, and medication assisted treatment services.
The residential program was suspended March 20, while outpatient services are being offered via telemedicine and Zoom.
Munson’s 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment named having access to mental health and substance abuse services as the No. 1 priority for the five-county Grand Traverse region.
A reopening plan for Behavioral Health Services that was approved by the Munson Reopening Task Force on Friday does not include any information on the residential program, said Susan Kramer, outpatient behavioral health manager for Munson.
The possible closure of the residential program comes at a time when both mental health issues and SUD — which often coexist in clients — are on the rise, Kramer said.
She has seen a 20 percent to 30 percent increase in the need for behavioral health services during the pandemic, with the local numbers following state and national trends.
“This is not just a pandemic,” Kramer said. “It’s a behavioral health crisis. People are scared. People have anxiety. People are worried for their health. They’re worried for their livelihood.”
Larry Hall has been a counselor in the residential unit for 20 years. He was originally furloughed, but has since been called to work in the D6 inpatient psychiatric unit where he’s seen formerly recovering clients relapse and be admitted to the unit because they are suicidal.
They stay for three or four days before being discharged, he said.
“It’s not adequate,” Hall said. “We’re just basically turning them out the door.”
In the past those clients have been able to seamlessly transfer to the residential program, he said.
“I’ve had hundreds of letters from patients who’ve found that to be a turning point in their lives,” Hall said. “Closing the unit would be a loss to the community. It would be a loss to the most vulnerable in our society.”
Clients in the program can stay up to 30 days and there is often a two-week waiting list for beds, according to Hill.
Reopening the residential program is more difficult because clients are in a closed space overnight, Wagner said. Treatment for SUD is very group-oriented and it’s difficult to institute social distancing measures and the wearing of masks, he said.
“The group nature of it has made some other services easier to focus on,” Wagner said.
Another residential treatment program in Traverse City run by Addiction Treatment Services remained open through the pandemic, though the number of clients served was reduced.
Wagner said the possible effect of eliminating the Munson program on substance abuse treatment in the community has not yet been evaluated.
“We would certainly want to look at that,” he said.
