TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center and a union representing nurses there have settled a dispute over pay for nurses sent home in certain circumstances, including when patient counts are low.
The hospital agreed to pay $420,500 to resolve the grievance from members of Traverse City Munson Nurses Association, a local Michigan Nurses Association bargaining unit, according to a release. It’ll be split up among 841 nurses for an extra $500 each.
Hospital administrators and union members also agreed to clarified contract terms concerning “low census” pay, how nurses sent home in those moments get notified if they’re still on call, and more, said James Walker, a critical care nurse at Munson Medical Center’s cardiothoracic unit and the association’s grievance chair.
Both Walker and Munson Medical Center Human Resources Director Lona Litson said they were pleased to settle the dispute collaboratively before the grievance went to arbitration.
Nurses get sent home, or can volunteer, if patient counts don’t merit staffing levels during a shift, Litson said.
That’s just one example, and others include when nurses’ specialized skills can’t be put to use elsewhere, as was the case during an elective surgery shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, Litson said. Contract language also limits which nurses can “float” to other units as demand fluctuates.
It’s no surprise that schedules made in advance ensure there are plenty of nurses available to care for patients, Walker said. And patient counts that dip at one point can increase throughout the day, so it’s important that the hospital can recall nurses who went home earlier.
At issue was how nurses were getting paid if they were called back, Walker said. They were supposed to get time-and-a-half for working until the end of their shift but weren’t, Walker said.
Nurses who did get sent home weren’t always made aware that they were on call that day.
“We wanted to make sure nurses knew their status so there weren’t any surprises and we wanted to make sure if that happened, nurses knew exactly if they were on call, and if they came back, how much they would be paid under the terms of the contract,” he said.
Other issues seemed to conflict with contract language as well, like splitting up staffing decisions over four-hour blocks and sending home a group of nurses for low census not in the bargaining unit before others, Walker said.
Litson said hospital administrators and the bargaining unit disagreed on the language and how it should be applied. She called the clarified agreement a meeting in the middle, and one that should better define when the contract provisions in question apply and how.
“We’re only interested in doing the right thing for our nurses and the entire healthcare system, so if there’s an opportunity to do the right thing, we’re going to do the right thing, and the right thing was to clarify the language for everyone, both the MNA and us, and then make sure that we educate the team so that it is applied correctly in the future moving forward,” she said.
Walker echoed this, saying he believes the new language is in many ways better than the original. Bargaining unit members backed the changes in a recent vote, and he hopes the collaborative way the union and hospital administrators reached an agreement carries through for upcoming contract negotiations — the current agreement expires March 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.