TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center has reached a tentative agreement with its nurses’ union after a long collective bargaining process, union representatives confirmed.
Negotiations between the two parties continued until about 8 p.m. Friday. The agreement will now be up for a vote by the union members for ratification. The specific terms of the contract are not yet public, but they include language on retention bonuses, the creation of a wage scale to ensure fair wages, and the creation of a new committee to set staffing guidelines for the hospital to follow.
Negotiations had an initial deadline of Feb. 14, and a two-and-a-half week extension was set to expire at noon Friday. Before reaching a resolution, a Friday afternoon post on the hospital’s website said “negotiations have been collaborative and productive.”
“In keeping with the spirit in which these negotiations have proceeded, both sides have agreed to remain at the bargaining table through the expiration of the contract extension and continue working this afternoon toward a tentative agreement,” the post stated.
Talks began in November, with a total of 20 meetings scheduled, according to updates on Munson Healthcare’s website.
