TRAVERSE CITY — Today is the deadline for Munson Medical Center and its nurses’ union to agree to a new contract.
The two parties already shifted that target once. The existing contract was set to expire Feb. 14, but the hospital and nurses failed to reach a consensus as that date approached. They’ve continued collective bargaining negotiations behind closed doors since then, but their exact progress remained unclear a day prior to the deadline.
Dale Killingbeck, spokesperson for Munson Healthcare, confirmed that discussions were still ongoing as of Thursday morning.
The Traverse City Munson Nurses Association formed in late 2017 under the Michigan Nurses Association. Its members agreed to their first three-year contract with MMC in March 2019. Among other benefits, that contract secured a gradual 13 percent raise. Other terms included regulations for the use of mandatory overtime; language to avoid strikes and lockouts during the term of the contract; and paid time off and long-term sick leave, according to past reporting.
Both parties agreed to extend that contract for one year in February 2022 as the three-year contract term drew to a close.
The negotiations happening now will be for another three-year contract.
Talks began in November, with a total of 20 meetings scheduled, according to updates on Munson Healthcare’s website.
The most recent of those public updates was posted a week ago. Bargaining teams met over the course of two days, Feb. 23 and 24, to discuss issues including mandatory overtime; nurse float pool nurses, nurse practitioners and surgical services; and critical care, according to Munson’s website.
In statements last month, both parties expressed optimism that they could reach agreement by the new March deadline. If not, they’ll “reassess,” said Brian Lawson, spokesman for the hospital.
In the months while negotiations have been underway, the union’s website featured an online petition in support of the nurses’ collective bargaining terms. In a written statement at the top of the form, the union reported “nurses are reaching a breaking point as working conditions at the Medical Center continue to deteriorate.”
It calls on the hospital to “take concrete steps” toward improving working conditions by increasing staffing levels and setting more competitive wages.
