TRAVERSE CITY — It was past 8 p.m. Friday when James Walker, a nurse at Munson Medical Center and an organizing member of the hospital’s nursing union, was able to head home after hours of collective bargaining negotiations that day.
In the previous two days, union representatives and hospital executives talked until midnight, or nearly midnight, to finalize the terms of a new labor contract, Walker said in an interview following the negotiations.
The two parties extended deliberations past Feb. 14 — the date when the previous union contract was set to expire — and blew past the amended deadline of noon Friday.
But the two parties finally did come to terms.
“We’ve put in long days, and many a day, to reach this agreement,” Walker said.
Parts of that agreement include retention bonuses, a new scale to ensure fair wages and a new staffing committee, with nurses and and representatives from the medical center, to establish guidelines for the hospital to follow, Walker said.
The specific language of the document is still not available to the public. First, it must go before the entire union for ratification. But Walker said he’s confident the contract will address many of the pressing issues facing nurses at the hospital, including wages, benefits and working conditions.
“Those are the things that were really the focus of the last couple days — bringing that all together into an agreement that both sides could agree to,” he said.
The announcement comes after four months of ”collaborative and productive work,” by both parties, Brian Lawson, spokesperson for Munson Medical Center, said in a statement.
“We are grateful for their commitment and the relationship we continue to build in serving the people of our community,” Lawson said.
Assuming its ratification is successful, this will be the second three-year contract between the Traverse City Munson Nurses Association and the hospital since the union’s formation in late 2017. The previous contract was ratified in March 2019 and extended for one year after it expired in 2021.
Walker, who as been on Munson’s staff since 2008 and became a nurse in 2012, said he has been involved in the union’s organization from “the get-go.” The nurses’ unionization and subsequent contract agreement constituted a “historic win” in the state, he said.
At the time, it was the largest successful unionization effort since Michigan became a “Right to Work” state in 2013, and the largest new union to form in any Right to Work state in the preceding five years.
In addition to improving the nurses’ wages, which Walker said “were behind market,” that 2019 contract addressed issues like mandatory overtime, and helped recruit and retain more nurses in the area.
“It did a lot of things — for nurses, for our patients,” Walker said. “It was significant.”
But that was before the pandemic. While staffing was an issue before 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the landscape, Walker said.
“Patients are sicker, and there’s less staff available,” he said. “There’s just not as many people at the hospital now as there were at the start of the pandemic.”
Earlier this year, the Michigan Nurses Association, the statewide union to which the Munson nurses belong, released a poll ranking low staff levels as one of the most pressing concerns for nurses statewide.
The poll was conducted by Emma White Research. In the report, roughly 70 percent of registered nurses reported that they were consistently assigned “unsafe” patient loads, and 90 percent said those high patient loads were affecting the quality of care provided to patients.
Respondents also said they believed the shortage was because of poor working conditions, not a shortage of qualified candidates.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported there were only 102,480 registered nurses employed in 2021.
As of January, the Michigan Department Licensing and Regulatory Affairs reported that there are 154,758 RNs with active Michigan licenses.
In previous interviews, Munson spokespeople said the hospital continues to work on recruiting.
“Munson Medical Center is truly fortunate to have nurses, physicians and support staff who provide such skilled and compassionate care each day in service to our patients and community,” Lawson said in his statement following the contract talks.
“This tentative three-year agreement represents our commitment to support our Healthcare Team and ensures the resiliency of our northern Michigan healthcare system into the future.”
The union, as a whole, will meet Thursday and Friday to ratify the agreement.
