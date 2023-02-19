TRAVERSE CITY — Contract negotiations between local nurses and Munson Healthcare are ongoing amid state and national reports of high patient loads and low staffing levels.
The hospital and the Traverse City Munson Nurses Association agreed to extend their talks for a few more weeks, after the union’s previous three-year contract expired Tuesday, said Shannon Gillespie, nurse and president of the local union chapter, in a written statement this week.
“We are currently optimistic about the progress we have been making, especially in our most recent sessions,” she said.
The two parties agreed to temporarily extend the contracts until March 3, at which point they hope to reach “a tentative agreement for a new contract by that time,” Gillespie said.
Brian Lawson, spokesman for the hospital, said he’s hopeful both parties can come to terms by that date. If not, they’ll “reassess,” he said.
“It’s been really collaborative thus far. I would anticipate and hope that it continues that way,” he said.
Updates on Munson Healthcare’s website indicate the two parties met Feb. 9 “with a goal to reach a tentative agreement on a new contract,” before the Feb. 14 expiration.
The previous contract was signed in March 2019, and extended for one year in February 2022, according to Munson. Negotiations began in November.
“Throughout these contract negotiations, we seek in good faith to move forward together and continue to work as one health care team so that every patient we treat continues to receive award-winning care,” according to a statement on Munson’s website.
The talks come weeks after the Michigan Nurses Association, the statewide union to which the Munson nurses belong, released a poll ranking low staff levels as one of the most pressing concerns for nurses statewide.
It’s a “crisis,” said Jamie Brown, president of the association, said in a press release.
“This poll shows that nurses will continue to leave the profession until reasonable limits to the number of patients a nurse is assigned are in place,” she said.
The union-commissioned poll was conducted by Emma White Research. In the report, roughly 70 percent of registered nurses reported that they were consistently assigned “unsafe” patient loads, and 90 percent said those high patient loads were affecting the quality of care provided to patients.
Respondents also said they believed the shortage was because of poor working conditions, not a shortage of qualified candidates.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported there were only 102,480 registered nurses employed in 2021.
As of last month, the Michigan Department Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) reported that there are 154,758 RNs with active Michigan licenses.
Recruiting is a top focus for Munson, both for nurses and for roles that support nurses at the bedside, Lawson said.
“We want to hire more nurses, and we’re working hard to do that right now,” he said.
The job market is competitive because the shortage is so widespread across the country, but “unit by unit,” the hospital is making progress, he said.
In the months while negotiations have been underway, the union’s website featured an online petition in support of the nurses’ collective bargaining terms. In a written statement at the top of the form, the union reported “nurses are reaching a breaking point as working conditions at the Medical Center continue to deteriorate.”
It calls on the hospital to “take concrete steps” toward improving working conditions by increasing staffing levels and setting more competitive wages.
“These improvements would increase the quality of patient care, which is in the heart of every nurse and should be the guiding principle of the next agreement between the nurses and Munson,” according to the statement on the petition form.
