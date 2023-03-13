TRAVERSE CITY — A new contract for nurses at Munson Medical Center goes into effect immediately after union members voted to ratify the agreement late last week.
The document secures raises for registered nurses that will see the most experienced members making more than $50 per hour by 2026. During the next three years of the contract’s term, the agreement will allow for an average 16 percent raise for nurses employed at Munson Medical Center. Other parts of the agreement address staffing and recruitment, as well as the maintenance of safety standards, according to the union.
“We are thrilled to have ratified our new contract and to be able to enact immediate improvements that will benefit both nurses and our community,” said Shannon Gillespie, a registered nurse and president of the Traverse City Munson Nurses Association, in a press release
Members of the bargaining team have been at the table with the hospital for roughly four months. Negotiations began in November and were set to expire in February, when the previous agreement was set to expire. Without a resolution at that time, both parties agreed to extend talks until this month.
Munson nurses unionized in 2017 under the banner of the statewide Michigan Nurses Association.
At the time, it was the largest successful unionization effort since Michigan became a “Right to Work” state in 2013, and the largest new union to form in any Right to Work state in the preceding five years.
The union ratified its first three year contract with Munson in March 2019, and extended it for one year when it was set to expire in February 2022. In addition to improving the nurses’ wages, that 2019 contract addressed issues like mandatory overtime, and helped recruit and retain more nurses in the area, union members said.
“Alongside one another, Munson and the nurses union have navigated three of the most challenging years in the history of our industry,” said Brian Lawson, Munson spokesman in a press release. “This relationship and the collective dedication of our entire Healthcare Team will continue to raise the level of care we provide our community and ensure the safety of our patients and those who provide their care.”
In addition to wage increases, the new contract will create a new committee to create staffing guidelines for the Medical Center to follow. That committee will include nurses as some of its members.
“We could never have reached this deal without the amazing solidarity of nurses throughout the hospital and our community’s support,” said Angie Sheffer, a nurse and member of the bargaining team. “This truly shows how meaningful it is to be able to speak with a collective voice together as a union.”
Though the new contract is currently in effect, Munson and the union have agreed to a transitional period of several weeks as both parties familiarize themselves with its terms, according to Munson.
