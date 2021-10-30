GRAND RAPIDS — A legal team for Munson Healthcare fired back recently in a legal dispute over alleged “no-poach” agreements between the hospital and local medical groups.
Lawyers for the regional hospital system moved to dismiss a lawsuit filed in federal court by Joshua Schexnaildre, a Certified Nurse Anesthetist who claims that Munson and Traverse Anesthesia Associates (TAA) struck an agreement not to hire employees who move from one company to the other for a period of one year. The agreement allows the two employers to suppress wages by limiting employment options, Schexnaildre’s lawsuit alleged.
In response, Munson’s lawyers called into question the existence of the agreement, which is also known as a “no-poach” agreement.
“Here the only question before this Court is whether Plaintiff’s allegations that someone told him something about an alleged agreement, whether considered direct or circumstantial, are sufficient to render Plaintiff’s claim plausible,” states the brief by Munson’s lawyers. “They are not, and the Complaint should be dismissed accordingly.”
Munson’s lawyers cited 40 legal cases in an effort to demonstrate that antitrust litigation “based on assertions” are insufficient.
They also quoted several cases in order to suggest that Schexnaildre’s litigation would be both expensive and time-consuming for a complaint based on assertions, unnamed employees and private conversations.
“In sum, Plaintiff’s Complaint does not contain sufficient details about the who, what, when, where, and why of the purported naked, no-hire agreement,” the brief states. “This is plainly insufficient.”
Lawyers for Schexnaildre have not disclosed evidence of the agreement. Schexnaildre said he heard about the agreement when he spoke to an employee from a Munson Healthcare operated hospital. That employee told Schexnaildre that the directives not to hire TAA staff for one year came directly from that hospital’s CEO, according to court filings.
Schexnaildre said he then spoke with other human resources employees at the same hospital, who “affirmed the existence of the agreement.”
Lawyers for Schexnaildre declined to comment on the case last week. In an earlier interview, Schexnaildre’s legal counsel, Nathan Fink, expressed confidence that the “no-poach” agreement exists.
The case is being tried by Chief Judge Robert J. Jonker in the Western District of Michigan. Lawyers for the plaintiff have until Dec. 14 to file a reply or an amended complaint, after which the defendants can again reply.
The case likely will take several months before Jonker rules on dismissing the case or allowing it to move forward into discovery, a pre-trial period in which both parties can compel document production by the other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.