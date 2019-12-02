TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center and the Michigan Nurses Association recently settled unfair labor practice charges.
MMC must post a notice to employees in various locations throughout the hospital, according to an unsigned settlement agreement obtained by the Record-Eagle. The notice outlines employees' right to unionize and states Munson will not “interfere with, restrain, or coerce” employees in their exercise of those rights or restrict union members' rights to discuss terms and conditions of employment in non-patient care areas.
MMC does not admit any wrongdoing by entering the agreement, according to the settlement. The settlement was approved by the National Labor Relations Board.
The MNA filed charges against MMC after an operating room nurse was told by her manager not to discuss concerns about the potential impact of nurses’ increasing workloads, according to a press release from the MNA.
MMC nurses unionized with the MNA in August 2017.
