TRAVERSE CITY — Police and medical officials agreed it was a tragic and unnecessary loss of life.
Munson Healthcare officials on Monday reacted with grief after a man who threatened violence against medical workers died by suicide at the end of an hours-long standoff in which he traded gunshots with Michigan State Police.
"Unfortunately, it is not unusual for health care professionals to receive threats or even suffer acts of violence from the very people they are trying to help. Munson Healthcare is committed to serving all those in our community who are in need of care," said Dianne Michalek, the hospital system's vice-president of communications. "This tragic event is a reminder of the important role behavioral health services play in the well-being of our region."
Authorities reported the 41-year-old McBain man, Dale Steven Dziesinski, died around 5:10 p.m. Sunday when they approached his home in an attempt to take him into custody. Police repeatedly tried throughout the day to approach the apartment — even once with the use of an armored vehicle — but Dziesinski reportedly fired shots at officers every time.
MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll said troopers arrived before dawn Sunday because the man had threatened violence that day, including a possible mass shooting at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He also threatened to seek out medical professionals and their family members to kill them, police said.
"We believe he would have carried out his plans had we not been there," Carroll said.
He also said officers "did not start returning fire until they had no choice," and most of the gunfire came from within Dziesinski's apartment.
In recent weeks Dziesinski was under investigation for sending a threatening 32-page manifesto in mid-November to the private homes of at least 13 medical professionals who had been treating him. He followed up with an email Nov. 29 in which he expressed continued dissatisfaction with his course of medical treatment, police said.
That email included the threat of a mass shooting at the Traverse City hospital, Carroll said.
The Missaukee County Prosecutor's Office then authorized a felony arrest warrant for using the internet to commit terrorism.
In his email, Dziesinski apparently had set a deadline for his demands being met by midnight Sunday, which Carroll said prompted the police response early that morning. Negotiators even believed they were making good progress several times, but the man would change his mind each time, Carroll said.
At one point, police negotiators heard over the phone when Dziesinski loaded a firearm, "racked it up" and then opened fire on police outside his apartment, Carroll said.
"He said he wasn't going to be taken alive and would take out as many police officers as he could," the lieutenant said, adding that he also declined a mental health evaluation.
Carroll said the MSP investigative response team and crime lab technicians remained on the scene in McBain until after 3 a.m. Monday and a complete report and inventory of the man's weapons remains pending. Results of an autopsy scheduled for Monday also remain pending.
Residents of the other apartments in the building where Dziesinski lived were able to return to their homes by around 6 p.m. Sunday after having been evacuated early that day, Carroll confirmed.
Michalek said Sunday's death in Missaukee County was a tragedy.
"We were saddened to learn of this tragic loss that occurred on Sunday in McBain. Our hearts and thoughts are with the loved ones of Mr. Dziesinski as well as those first responders who were on-hand as these events unfolded," she said.
"Munson Healthcare is grateful to law enforcement for the support they have provided our staff in recent weeks."
Michalek said the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, commonly known by acronym HIPPA, as well as the"desire to respect the privacy of health care staff and providers during this difficult time," prevents her from further commenting about the situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.