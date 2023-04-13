TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare will relax its masking and visitation policies effective Friday, April 14. Universal masking will no longer be required for everyone in Munson Healthcare hospitals and clinics.
It joins nine other health systems across the state, after a review of COVID-19 data, said Munson Healthcare Chief Safety and Quality Officer Joe Santangelo, M.D. in a press statement. Santangelo credited vaccines and therapeutics for reduced COVID hospitalizations.
“We agree with the many other healthcare systems in Michigan that based on current COVID-19 data, prevalence and severity, it is no longer necessary for our healthcare team, patients, and visitors to only interact while masked,” Santangelo said.
If requested, staff will use masks around patients, and Munson Healthcare will continue to require masks for staff, patients, and visitors with symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose, or sore throat.
Visitor policies will reflect the health system’s return to pandemic level “green” where the age and number of visitors is not restricted.
Changes do not apply to Munson's long-term care and skilled nursing facilities which have location-specific regulations, including masking.
The system joins Bronson Healthcare, Corewell Health, Detroit Medical Center, Henry Ford Health, McLaren Healthcare, Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, and Trinity Health in further relaxing pandemic precautions across Michigan.
