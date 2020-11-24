TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center employees exposed to COVID-19 and waiting for test results can continue to work, as long as they don’t have symptoms, according to a hospital policy.
They are, however, subject to strict protocols that include where they may enter the hospital, where they can work and where they can eat, said Dianne Michalek, vice president of communications.
“Because of the critical staffing shortage that’s a policy that most health systems are adopting or have adopted,” Michalek said.
Employees may not work if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or if their test comes back positive, Michalek said.
Those who do work must only staff the unit they are normally assigned to and are not allowed to “float” to other units, she said. They can’t go to the cafeteria and must have their meals brought to them on their unit.
A policy enacted by the hospital during the early days of the pandemic outlines that an employee may report to work if they have no symptoms after an exposure, but have been asked to quarantine by their local health department.
“The reality of this pandemic is that someone could have had a high-risk exposure at a grocery store or gas station and not know it and still come to work,” Michalek said.
Health care workers are essential, the policy states, and are asked to quarantine while at home, only leaving to come to work.
Employees who are known to be positive for COVID are not allowed to work — and none are, said Jenn Standfest, director of nursing practice in professional development.
“We’ve been really clear with people — we don’t want you here if you’re not feeling well,” Standfest said.
Some states are allowing positive health care staff to work in COVID units, as long as they have no symptoms. North Dakota, with one of the highest COVID mortality rates in the world, has implemented the policy, as has Oklahoma.
The order is in line with CDC guidelines for dealing with staff shortages that are being seen all over the country as the pandemic rages out of control.
Dr. Jose Santangelo, chief quality and safety officer for Munson, said the policy was enacted early on when the numbers of frontline workers — health care workers, EMS staff, firefighters, police officers and more — who were off quarantining was beginning to balloon.
All area health departments agreed that essential workers could continue to work after an exposure and test as long as they had no symptoms.
If a quarter of your staff is off quarantining, how do you care for patients, Santangelo said.
“It’s such a tough situation,” Santangelo said. “If people are exposed but aren’t having symptoms ... how do your balance the risk? It’s a difficult balance.”
Those front liners could be contagious, just like anybody could be contagious, he said.
“Unfortunately, that’s the world we live in right now,” Santangelo said.
Allowing positive employees to work on COVID units is not something he sees in Munson’s future, as there are a large number of workers such as other nurses, respiratory therapists, phlebotomists and more who work in COVID units who would also be exposed.
“It’s really hard for me to imagine a situation where we would have the desire and the ability to do that,” Santangelo said.
The Michigan Nurses Association responded in a written statement to policies in place at Munson, Beaumont Health and more.
“It should be a matter of basic common sense that any nurse who fears having COVID-19 after an exposure to the virus should be able to quarantine without risking income until it is clear that it is safe to return to work,” said Jamie Brown, RN, president of the association.
Brown is a critical care nurse at Ascension Borgess hospital in Kalamazoo.
“We can’t keep looking after our communities if we fall ill ourselves,” Brown said. “RNs and healthcare professionals are the last line of defense in this pandemic. We need to be able to rapidly access testing so we can make sure that we are able to keep our patients, our coworkers, and ourselves safe.”
Any Munson employees who test negative for COVID-19 but have symptoms are required to stay home for 10 days after the onset of symptoms and they are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications, according to the policy.
Those who’ve tested positive and have no symptoms may return to work when 10 days have passed since the test was done.
All employees are screened before star- ting their shift.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.