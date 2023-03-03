TRAVERSE CITY — Contract talks between Munson Medical Center and its nurses’ union continued into Friday afternoon.
That’s despite an initial deadline of Feb. 14, and a two-and-a-half week extension set to expire noon Friday. Despite the lack of resolution, a post on the hospital’s website said “negotiations have been collaborative and productive.”
“In keeping with the spirit in which these negotiations have proceeded, both sides have agreed to remain at the bargaining table through the expiration of the contract extension and continue working this afternoon toward a tentative agreement,” the post stated.
Talks began in November, with a total of 20 meetings scheduled, according to updates on Munson Healthcare’s website.
The most recent of those public updates was posted a week ago. Bargaining teams met over the course of two days, Feb. 23 and 24, to discuss issues including mandatory overtime; nurse float pool nurses, nurse practitioners and surgical services; and critical care, according to Munson’s website.
In statements last month, both parties expressed optimism that they could reach agreement by the new March deadline. If not, they’ll “reassess,” said Brian Lawson, spokesman for the hospital.
