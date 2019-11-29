TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare hospitals are participating in Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3 to provide area residents an opportunity to make a difference in others’ lives during the holidays.
Munson hopes to raise $50,000 that would go toward helping community members back to their lives.
“Giving Tuesday is about ordinary people coming together to accomplish extraordinary things and Munson Healthcare hospitals offer several different options to give that promote quality health care, a positive patient experience and ultimately help patients back to their amazing lives,” Des Worthington, president of Munson Healthcare Foundations, said in a release.
Individuals and organizations in more than 150 countries have raised more than $300 million online for #GivingTuesday since its founding in 2012.
This Giving Tuesday, Munson Healthcare Foundations will launch a digital campaign — via social media and email communications — to supporters and encourage those who have not yet considered a gift to local health care, reminding the community of hospital needs during this season of giving.
Participating Munson Healthcare hospitals include Cadillac Hospital, Charlevoix Hospital, Grayling Hospital, Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Those interested in joining the initiative can participate by:
- Making a gift online at munsonhealthcare.org/givingtuesday.
- Calling Munson Healthcare Foundations at 231-935-6482.
- Visiting the Foundations office at 1150 Medical Campus Drive, Traverse City, or your local Munson hospital.
More information on the global #GivingTuesday movement can be found at givingtuesday.org.
