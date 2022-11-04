TRAVERSE CITY — Twenty-six people filed as write-in candidates to serve as elected officials, from school board members to township supervisors, in Benzie, Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Antrim counties.
Kalkaska County has the most write-ins for this election, all 10 of which are vying for four open seats on the Forest Area Community Schools board of education. That race has zero candidates running on the official ballot.
Grand Traverse County Deputy Clerk Samuel Gedman said that the number of write-ins in Grand Traverse County this year is small, which is typical. However, the situation in Forest Area, a race that is under Kalkaska County but will be on Fife Lake voters’ ballots, is very unusual.
Both the fact that there were no candidates who filed regularly for the race and the fact that so many people are running as write-ins, are very uncommon, Gedman said.
In Antrim County, the five write-in candidates across the county’s precincts for the upcoming election is definitely higher than usual, county clerk Sheryl Guy said. Seeing too few people running for open positions is also pretty uncommon, but that is the case in a few races in the county, she said.
It’s often difficult to run as a write-in, unless there is no one else running for the position you’re writing in for, Guy said.
The deadline for write-in candidates to file was Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. Only voters for write-in candidates who officially declared themselves as write-ins will be counted.
Poll workers are legally not allowed to tell voters if there is a write-in candidate for their ballots at the polls, so voters need to be aware of write-in candidates in their precincts before heading to the polls.
Most write-in candidates in the region joined races where too few people were running on the official ballot. Some were approached by local government officials and they were asked to run as a write-in to save the local board from having to fill a post-election vacancy.
Daniel Hawkins has served on the Lake Ann village council as a trustee before, and he’s currently the Kingsley village manager, a position that ends in early December. When it was clear that no one was running for the village president position, Hawkins was approached by local government officials and encouraged to run as write-in.
Hawkins agreed as a way to help out the village, and because “local government leadership is a sacred calling,” he said.
Others joined races as write-ins because they missed the summer filing deadline, even though they had been planning to run in the race.
In Kalkaska County, Christine Ingersoll, who has served about six years on the Forest Area Community Schools board of education, said she had always planned to run for re-election, but the regular filing deadline flew by in the summer when she was very busy at work and with family.
Tyler Tepatti, a recent graduate of Forest Area, said he has been interested in getting involved on the school board for a while, but he was unaware of the deadline to file and the open seats on the school board until recently.
In Antrim County, Markus Skabardis has wanted to run for Chestonia Township supervisor position for a while, but he missed the regular filing deadline because he was dealing with a busy time at his work.
In Ellsworth, Sheila Dhillon had been thinking about running for the village council for years “to be responsible and give back” and, with her kids off to college, she decided this was the year to do it. She missed the regular filing deadline, but she filed as a write-in in October.
“I was born and raised in Ellsworth, so it’s always been near and dear to me,” Dhillon said.
Other candidates filed as write-in candidates because they saw no one else filed for the races.
In Central Lake, there are too few people on the official ballot for village trustee. Kipp Everett Drake has served one term as a trustee, and he was not planning on running for re-election, but, as the election drew nearer, he had a “change of heart,” mostly because there were too few people running in the race, he said.
It’s better for someone to be elected to the board than for the board to appoint whomever they want, Drake said.
Richard Steffe is also running as a write-in for the Forest Area school board. He decided to run, because when they learned were four open seats with no one officially running, they wanted to make sure not just anyone, but people invested in the school, parents and students would be on the board.
Most write-in candidates are using social media or word-of-mouth to communicate to voters that they can write them in, but some have run into the issue that a lot of voters have already filled out and sent in their absentee ballots.
Ballots where voters vote for write-in candidates have to be counted by hand at the end of the Election night.
Antrim County
Village of Central Lake Trustee:
- Kipp Everett Drake
- Brian Eric Patton
Chestonia Township Supervisor:
- Markus Skabardis
Village of Ellsworth Trustee
- Phil Palajac
- Sheila Dhillon
Benzie County
Village of Lake Ann President:
- Daniel Hawkins
Village of Lake Ann Trustee:
- Kyle Belton
Homestead Township Trustee:
- Bess Butler
Grand Traverse County
Village of Kingsley Trustee:
- William Christopher Bott
Kalkaska County
Forest Area Community Schools Board of Education:
- Tyler James Tepatti
- Travis Troy Tracey
- Kevin Christopher Thayer
- Jillian Elizabeth Snyder
- Christina L. Ingersoll
- Jody J. Perkins
- Stephanie Ann Pollum (aka Koby)
- Melissa Lynn Morey (aka Missy)
- Richard Steven Steffe
- Michael Charles Binder
Leelanau CountyLeelanau County Road Commission Partial Term:
- Mark Kevin Forbes
Northport Public School Board of Education:
- Danielle Marie Percy
- Alexis Wittman
Glen Lake Community Schools Board of Education:
- Travis J. Stein
Village of Empire President:
- Dan M. Davis
Village of Empire Trustee:
- Wayne (Soni) Richard Aylsworth
Suttons Bay Village Trustee:
- John Patrick Yoder
- William David Perkins
