GRAWN — A three-car crash sent at least one person to the hospital.
The early morning collision occurred on M-37 near the Norton Road intersection in Blair Township, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Oosse.
One of the vehicles involved — Oosse didn’t have details on the parties involved in the crash, and deputies remained on the scene as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday — caused the crash by rear-ending a car in front of it on M-37 just after 8 a.m.
It pushed that car into the southbound lane, where it collided with another vehicle. The rear-ender also lost control, Oosse said, crashing into a tree.
Oosse said at least one person involved was taken to Munson Medical Center, and several parties were left with “non-life-threatening” injuries.
“I would say that they were probably (going) too fast for conditions,” he said.
Witnesses to the crash posted on Facebook noting the morning’s heavy rain.
The collision closed M-37’s northbound lane, which has since been reopened, according to a Grand Traverse 911 release.
Investigations are ongoing.
