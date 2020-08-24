BEULAH — An erratic chase and early morning attack ended with the arrest of a Wyoming man, according to investigators.
The 49-year-old suspect, who hails from Lander, Wyoming, was jailed after the Saturday incident, according to a release from the Michigan State Police.
Dispatchers fielded multiple 911 calls informing officers of the matter, which initially focused on a man “driving erratically” through downtown Beulah around 3 a.m., the release states.
Callers reported that the driver was close behind another man on foot, initially running after him and then jumping into his Ford F-150 to continue the chase.
MSP troopers responded to the calls and soon found the Wyoming man prone on the ground, his F-150 parked on the sidewalk beside him. Troopers determined he was resting — not injured — and noted significant damage to the truck’s front end.
He told officers he’d been chasing after a man who tried to steal his truck.
Investigators discovered that the chase began when the accused truck-thief, a 47-year-old Silverdale, Washington resident, woke to the blaring of early morning music on the street outside. He rose from bed and ventured out to find the Wyoming man’s seemingly abandoned pickup parked in the middle of the road with its driver’s side door open, lights on and radio blasting.
After a quick look around confirmed no owner was in sight, the Washington man told troopers he turned the music down and took the keys from the ignition, placing them on the front seat.
He turned to head back to bed, but didn’t get far before a man ran at him screaming, the release states. The Washington man dialed 911 and made a run for it with the Wyoming man at his heels.
Neither man was injured.
The Wyoming man was arrested on suspicion of felonious assault, according to the release.
He was lodged in Benzie County’s jail and awaits arraignment.
