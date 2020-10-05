CHARLEVOIX — A Traverse City man faces a felony charge after drinking and driving, according to the Michigan State Police.
A Gaylord Post trooper first spotted the man, 42-year-old Stuart Hickman, driving south on U.S. 31 on Sept. 27 near Horton Bay Road. The trooper noticed Hickman was speeding, and pulled out to pursue around 8:45 p.m., according to an MSP release.
The trooper paced Hickman’s vehicle before pulling him over near U.S. 31 and Burgess Road.
Hickman was arrested and taken to Charlevoix County jail, according to the release.
Hickman was arraigned Thursday for operating while intoxicated — third offense in Charlevoix County’s 90th District Court.
The classification bumps what would normally be a misdemeanor charge up to a felony, and expands sentencing ceilings.
His bond was set at $1,000 cash/surety.
