TRAVERSE CITY — A Michigan State Police investigation into sexual abuse of a child ended in an arrest.
The Traverse City man placed in cuffs, 57-year-old Ricky Alan Byard, came under suspicion after the child told their mother of several assaults by the man. The child said it started on June 21 during a visit to their grandmother — who Byard was reportedly dating.
An MSP trooper was dispatched to investigate the claims, and following investigations led to charges and cuffs.
An 86th District Court judge arraigned Byard on three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13. He’s in Grand Traverse County’s jail on a $50,000 cash-surety bond.
He’ll appear in court next at 11 a.m. on July 14.
