BENZONIA — An early-morning traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Mesick man, according to Michigan State Police officials.
Cadillac Post troopers first spotted the man, Jamie Matthew Sneed, 46, speeding along Traverse Avenue near Barber Street in Benzie County on Nov. 20, according to a release.
The trooper flipped on his lights to make the stop at about 1:40 a.m., and Sneed pulled to the shoulder as directed.
A brief conversation and look over the vehicle spurred the trooper to request a search, and Sneed consented, according to the release.
Troopers did so, finding two clear bags full of a white crystal substance — which would later test positive for methamphetamine — a red straw and a glass pipe in a backpack in the car, according to MSP officials.
Troopers arrested Sneed and lodged him in Benzie County’s jail, the release states.
Sneed was since arraigned in 85th District Court on one count of meth possession. Sneed has been charged as a fourth-time habitual offender.
Benzie County court officials set a $30,000, 10-percent bond for Sneed and he is set to appear before a judge next at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
