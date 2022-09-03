GAYLORD — Michigan State Police troopers in lower northwest Michigan have a goal for 2022 — reduce the number of fatal car crashes.
So far, they’re exceeding their own expectations, with traffic data from August 2022 showing an 85 percent decrease in fatal crashes.
Preliminary data from their Gaylord Post showed that were two fatal accidents in northern Michigan this August. Last year, in August 2021, there were 14.
The data comes from MSP’s weeklong traffic initiative on I-75 from Aug. 7-13.
This year, “Stay Alive on I-75” yielded 783 commercial vehicle traffic stops and 472 tickets.
According to Lieutenant Derrick Carroll, crashes where passengers and drivers sustained serious injuries decreased by 31 percent. He said this August, troopers reported 144; in Aug. 2021, there were 209 of them.
Carroll said MSP troopers will step up their traffic enforcement efforts during the Labor Day holiday to continue the downtrend in the number of deadly crashes on the road.
“We want everyone to enjoy the last holiday weekend by buckling up, driving the posted speed limit, avoiding distractions and never drive under the influence,” he said.
