KINGSLEY — A child who was reported missing three months ago has been found in Grand Traverse County.
Michigan State Police, with help from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department, found the boy after following a tip. The tip led them to a home on Pearl Street in Kingsley, according to an MSP release.
Officers paid the residence a visit around 11 p.m. Monday after the tipster told them he’d seen the missing Wisconsin boy and his father, who is accused of kidnapping him, according to MSP officials.
Investigators said, 30-year-old Mark Petrick, was detained, and soon after the boy identified himself as the missing child, 4-year-old Azariah Petrick, of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. The boy had last been seen in July. He has since been returned to his mother.
The elder Petrick did not cooperate with police and his case awaits review by county prosecutors, according to the MSP release. He’s since been lodged in Grand Traverse County’s jail.
