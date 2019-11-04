TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State Police investigated a possible threat of a school shooting at Grand Traverse Academy and found there to be no imminent danger.
A GTA student reported Friday to the OK2Say tipline that he or she saw a photo of a gun on social media with a caption reading "Don't come to GTA Monday."
MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll said officers questioned the person who sent the photo, found no weapons and determined there was no threat. No arrests were made.
Law enforcement was present at the school Monday morning "just in case," Carroll said.
GTA Superintendent Jim Coneset emailed students and their families Saturday and Sunday to update them about the threat, saying that "all appropriate steps are being taken to provide the safe, loved, and learning environment we all expect of the GTA community."
Coneset lauded the student who came forward with the tip for his or her "character and courage."
