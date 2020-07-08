GAYLORD — Police are on the hunt for a missing 15-year-old.
Destini Rose Pelfrey disappeared around 10:30 p.m. Monday from her Gaylord home, a Michigan State Police release stated. Investigators suspect she’s a runaway.
Pelrey measures about 5’2” and 120 pounds, according to an MSP description. She wears her hair in a copper-colored crew cut — a different style than shown in a photograph shared by police — and has green eyes.
Investigators suspect she may be in the Elmira or Vanderbilt area with a male subject.
A girl matching Pelfrey’s description was spotted walking with a male in Vanderbilt Monday evening.
Anyone with information on Pelfrey or who has seen a girl matching her description should call the MSP Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
