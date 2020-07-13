TRAVERSE CITY — An early morning truck theft made for a rough Monday for one local business owner.
The truck was lifted from Aussie Watersports on East Traverse Highway near south Lautner Road, according to a Michigan State Police release.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect, dressed in black, sneaking onto the lot around 3:58 a.m. Sunday. He was in the truck and gone within 15 minutes, according to Lt. Derrick Carroll, MSP Seventh District public information officer.
Footage shows the truck, a red 1999 Ford Super Duty, pulling out of the lot just past 4 a.m. It’d been left unlocked with keys inside, Carroll said.
The store’s owner and employees didn’t recognize the thief after watching that video, he added.
The truck’s plate — DA51111 — has been flagged as stolen, according to Carroll. It means attempts to get new plates for the truck will be flagged, and the information will be available to any officers who run it.
Troopers are keeping an eye on sites like Craigslist and Ebay, and physical stores where the truck could be pawned off. Carroll estimated its value around $13,000.
Troopers have yet to identify a suspect, Carroll said Monday.
Anyone with information on the case should call MSP’s Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.
