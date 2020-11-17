TRAVERSE CITY — Investigations are underway after a woman was killed in a pedestrian crash, according to Michigan State Police.
The fatal crash drew state troopers shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday to US 31 North in Williamsburg, just east of Traverse City, according to an agency release.
Minutes earlier, a 58-year-old Traverse City woman driving an SUV struck 34-year-old Shawna Marie Perault, a Kalkaska resident, in the middle of the busy roadway.
Witnesses told MSP investigators that Perault had been running into traffic along the stretch of road, and MSP officials believe the driver was not at fault, according to the release.
Perault was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident partially closed US 31 for the next three hours.
MSP was assisted on-scene by Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s deputies, Grand Traverse Metro firefighters and North Flight EMS.
An autopsy is underway.
