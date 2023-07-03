BEULAH — A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries after crashing into a sheriff's office patrol car over the weekend.
On Saturday at approximately 12:03 p.m., a Benzie County Sheriff's Office patrol car was stopped on southbound Reynolds Road waiting to cross Honor Highway in Inland Township, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll.
An unknown vehicle driving westbound on Honor Highway was turning right onto Reynolds Road as a motorcyclist was riding right behind it, a preliminary report states.
At that point, Carroll said, the patrol car pulled out onto Honor Highway when the motorcycle struck it.
The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries, he said, and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.
The deputy driving the patrol car was not injured in the collision, according to law enforcement.
The incident remains under investigation with MSP.
