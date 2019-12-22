COPEMISH — A 29-year-old man was shot and killed during a suspected home invasion.
Michigan State Police officials said Nathan Reed, of Copemish, was killed when he reportedly forced his way into a house in Copemish while brandishing a knife Thursday afternoon. A man and woman were home, and a physical struggle ensued. One of the occupants retrieved a gun and shot Reed. Reed died at the scene, according to Lt. Ryan Tabaczka.
The woman was treated at the scene for a minor head injury and released. The man was uninjured.
MSP officials said it is unknown why Reed broke into the home and assaulted the occupants. The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.