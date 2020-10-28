TRAVERSE CITY — A man has been charged after investigators say he hit and killed a jogger on an August drive along River Road.
Daniel Dinsmore, a 42-year-old Kingsley resident, was arraigned Oct. 16, according to a Michigan State Police release. He faces a misdemeanor charge of a moving violation causing death, the release states.
The charge comes with a maximum penalty of one year in jail and $2,000 in fines.
MSP Seventh District spokesman Lt. Derrick Carroll declined to discuss details of the case or elaborate on investigation findings Wednesday.
He said Dinsmore’s charge speaks for itself, though.
“We don’t want to compromise any of the case,” Carroll said. “The charge reflects the findings of the investigation and what the prosecutor decided to do.”
MSP took on the investigation in the aftermath of the fatal Aug. 16 crash, which occurred in East Bay Township. That afternoon, 19-year-old Nadia Ziegler went for a westbound jog along River Road — despite its name, a straight and even road, Carroll said previously.
Investigators claim Dinsmore was driving eastbound in a pickup, and struck Ziegler. He called 911 and the teen, at that point unresponsive and bearing “severe injuries,” was rushed to Munson Medical Center, the release states.
She died at the hospital.
An arrest warrant was issued for Dinsmore weeks after the incident, and on Oct. 9 he willingly surrendered himself at Grand Traverse County’s jail, according to the release.
Carroll previously said investigators didn’t suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
“This is just a tragedy — it’s a tragedy,” Carroll said Wednesday. “A young lady was killed, and now we have a person charged with her death.”
The investigation is now closed.
Dinsmore’s next court date has yet to be scheduled.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.