TRAVERSE CITY — A high-speed chase drove a Garden City man to Grand Traverse County’s jail.
The chase was on after a motorcyclist blew past an Michigan State Police sergeant running radar on U.S. 131 at 20 mph over the freeway’s speed limit, according to a release.
The sergeant followed, turning on his lights and siren. They wove down the Wexford County freeway near M-115.
But the man didn’t slow down — instead, he hit the gas, reaching more than 120 mph.
The sergeant opted to back off at that point, slowing and cutting his cruiser’s lights and siren.
The motorcyclist continued on toward Grand Traverse County, the release states.
A trooper spotted the man soon after at a Fife Lake gas station, and tried to get a hold of the man. The motorcyclist managed to pull away and flee once again.
Crawford County deputies found the man’s trail later and continued the chase.
The motorcyclist crashed while speeding off, and was taken into custody.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on July 4.
The man wasn’t injured in the crash.
He’ll likely face charges in Grand Traverse County for resisting police and first-degree fleeing and eluding. Investigators plan to seek a reckless driving charge in Wexford County’s courts as well.
