HONOR — A man accused of driving while intoxicated took a wrong turn that landed his vehicle in a river, according to Michigan State Police officials.
Ravenna resident Phillip Edward Dietrich, 36, was driving along Maple City Highway on Nov. 22 near North Carmean Road in Inland Township when the incident happened, according to an MSP release.
He’d been heading northbound around 4:30 a.m. when he “failed to negotiate a turn,” the release states.
That turn lead to an embankment, and by the time Dietrich's GMC pickup truck came to a stop, it was about 250 yards beyond the Platte River's bank.
Dietrich was unhurt despite the chilly dip.
Dietrich was taken to Benzie County’s jail on suspicion of third-time operating under the influence — under Michigan law, a third OWI offense is considered a felony charge, and carry more serious consequences.
Troopers conducted a search of Dietrich’s waterlogged truck and found an uncased rifle, which would later be added to his formal charges, according to MSP officials.
The 36-year-old was arraigned in 85th District Court on one count of felony, third-offense operating while intoxicated and another of carrying a firearm while under the influence.
Dietrich granted a $1,000, 10 percent bond. He’ll next appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.
