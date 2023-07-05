75-1852-23 evidence.JPG

A bong with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine; a small ripped bag inside a Pepsi can that also had methamphetamine residue; a loaded handgun in the center console and a double edge non-folding knife taken as evidence.

TRAVERSE CITY — Two Traverse City men were arrested after a Traverse City Police Department K9 found drugs and weapons in their car. 

On July 4, at approximately 3:46 p.m., a Michigan State Police trooper, and a TCPD officer and his K9 stopped a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Traverse City man on Woodmere Avenue near Carver for multiple violations, Lt. Derrick Carroll said. 

After the K9 alerted to the smell of narcotics, law enforcement said they conducted a full search of the car and found a bong with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine; a small ripped bag inside a Pepsi can that also had methamphetamine residue; a loaded handgun in the center console and a double edge non-folding knife. 

Neither the driver or his 32-year-old passenger had licenses to carry the concealed pistol, according to Carroll. 

The driver was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and the passenger was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon/double edged knife, the police report stated. 

Both men were taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail until their respective arraignments. 

