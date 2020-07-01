KEWADIN — A downstate man checking on his Banks Township land discovered several items had been stolen — including his entire garden fence.
Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the incidents, according to Lt. Derrick Carroll, MSP’s Seventh District public information officer. The thefts spanned several incidents — many of them captured on a trail camera posted after the owner discovered the first of them in April.
By the time he returned to check the camera in mid-May, his full 210-foot fence, measuring 6 feet high and crafted from welded wire had been lifted. Also gone were two, 14-foot decking boards, several 8-foot treated posts and 10 treated 12-inch-by-14-foot treated boards. Footage shows the suspect returned to the property at least three times after the first time.
Troopers estimate the stolen items total around $500, according to a written report.
The suspect, shown in trail camera screenshots, appears to be between his 50s and 70s, Carroll said. He has white hair and a mustache, and wore a cap and glasses in each shot.
Investigators believe the man is a local, and are asking the public for help in identifying him.
“When it’s back on somebody’s property, usually it’s someone who’d have knowledge of the area. I mean, that’s not something you just kinda stumble upon out hiking,” Carroll said.
He’s not sure if any other properties in the area might’ve been hit.
“Who knows — it may be more once more people see this,” Carroll said. “And especially in northern Michigan, a lot of times we don’t know about thefts until seasonal residents come back.”
Carroll is confident that releasing pictures of the suspect will spur others to contact police.
“We can actually sort-of see his face in those pictures,” Carroll said. “I’ve got a feeling someone knows who this is and will come forward.”
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information on the thefts should call the MSP Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778.
